China says US regularly sends balloons into its airspace

New York Times
Feb 13, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina on February 4.

In the latest jab over aerial surveillance, China said Monday that high-altitude balloons from the United States had flown over Chinese airspace without permission more than 10 times since the start of last year.

Wang Wenbin, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said it was a “common occurrence” for U.S. high-altitude balloons to “illegally enter the airspace of other countries,” while providing no further details.

China’s claims were swiftly rejected by the United States. “Any claim that the U.S. government operates surveillance balloons over the PRC is false,” said Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokesperson, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

“This is the latest example of China scrambling to do damage control,” Watson said in a statement.