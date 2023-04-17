 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

China pumps $25 billion in funds to banks while keeping key rate on hold

Bloomberg
Apr 17, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

The People’s Bank of China offered 170 billion yuan ($25 billion) of funds to banks through the medium-term lending facility. That resulted in a 20 billion yuan net injection in April, the smallest since November.

China pumps $25 billion in funds to banks while keeping key rate on hold

China’s central bank is providing more liquidity to the financial system while keeping a key lending rate unchanged, as it moves to prevent funding squeezes stemming from rebounding credit demand.

The People’s Bank of China offered 170 billion yuan ($25 billion) of funds to banks through the medium-term lending facility. That resulted in a 20 billion yuan net injection in April, the smallest since November.

It also left the interest rate unchanged at 2.75%, the eighth month for it to stand pat, as expected by a majority of economists and analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The smaller liquidity provision indicates the PBOC is evaluating the impact of its March easing, when it had both cut a banking reserve ratio and provided more cash to support growth. Data last month indicated that an economic recovery is taking off, with credit expansion surging and exports beating estimates.