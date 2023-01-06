 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

ChatGPT creator OpenAI in talks for tender offer valuing company at $29 billion

Reuters
Jan 06, 2023 / 07:01 AM IST

The report added that the deal is structured in a way in which venture capital firms Thrive Capital and Founders Fund will buy shares from existing shareholders such as employees.

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research lab behind chatbot ChatGPT, is in talks to sell existing shares in a tender offer that would value the company at about $29 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report added that the deal is structured in a way in which venture capital firms Thrive Capital and Founders Fund will buy shares from existing shareholders such as employees.

The deal would attract investment of at least $300 million in share sales, it added.

Billionaire and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk founded the research organization with investor Sam Altman.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) which invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, was working to launch a version of its search engine Bing using the AI behind the now viral ChatGPT, the Information reported on Tuesday.

OpenAI's chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts and can respond to a large range of questions while imitating human speaking styles.