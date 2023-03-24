 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
British parliament blocks TikTok over security concerns

Reuters
Mar 24, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST

TikTok

Britain's parliament will block TikTok on all devices on its network following a similar ban on government devices, becoming the latest Western institution to bar the Chinese-owned video app over security concerns.

"Following the government's decision to ban TikTok from government devices, the commissions of both the House of Commons and Lords have decided that TikTok will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network," a parliament spokesperson said.

Britain last week banned the Chinese-owned video app on government phones.

"Cyber security is a top priority for parliament," the spokesperson added.