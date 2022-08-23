British Airways to cut winter schedule capacity

British Airways would make further cancellations up to the end of October and tweak its winter schedule, the airline said on Monday, following Heathrow airport's decision to cap capacity to tackle widespread disruption.

Sky News earlier reported that the IAG-owned carrier's total capacity for winter schedule until the end of March would be reduced by 8% and impact around 10,000 flights.

"We are making adjustments to our short-haul schedule for the next two months... We will need to make some further cancellations up to the end of October," a British Airways spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The carrier added that it would be offering customers affected by any of the changes an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline or the option of a refund.

Airlines and airports across Europe have struggled to cope with the rebound in post-lockdown travel, with many failing to recruit enough staff to handle check-ins and baggage.

Earlier this month, British Airways had halted ticket sales for short-haul flights departing from London's Heathrow before the middle of August.