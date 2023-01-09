 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Brazilian riots highlight challenges before new President Lula

Pranay Sharma
Jan 09, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

Lula has his task cut out in uniting Brazil. The storming of Congress is a dramatic sign of how far some Brazilians are willing to go to attack democratic institutions they believe no longer represent them .

Supporters of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate his victory on October 30, 2022 in Sao Paulo. (Photo by Daniel Munoz/VIEWpress)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has vowed to punish the rioters who rocked the nation by storming Congress and the Supreme Court in the capital Brasilia on Sunday, January 8.

More than 200 people were arrested while many more were expected to be rounded up for their role in the rioting.

Yet, observers think the newly elected leftist president — known simply as Lula — will face a huge challenge reining in supporters of ousted far-right President Jair Bolsonaro who took part in the rioting.

They say he will also face an uphill task of creating a conducive atmosphere that can put the country back on track of economic revival and development.

Bolsonaro has condemned the riot and distanced himself from the protesters.

But Sunday's violence can be seen as a precursor to what may happen if Lula tries to pursue any criminal case against the former president for negligence and misuse of office.