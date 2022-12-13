 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brazil central bank to launch its digital currency in 2024

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST

Brazil's central bank aims to launch its digital currency in 2024 after a closed pilot program next year with financial institutions, bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday, adding that the project had received international attention.

Speaking at an event hosted by the news website Poder 360, Campos Neto said the design of the central bank's digital currency would encourage banks to tokenize their assets, with considerable efficiency gains.

"If the digital currency is actually a tokenized deposit, it inherits all the regulation that already applies to deposits," he said, adding that it should not disturb monetary policy or hurt banks' balance sheets.

Campos Neto said representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have approached the central bank and given feedback that this model seems the easiest to implement, and other central banks should look into it.

"In the end, we were even flattered to have thought of a system that other central banks are now thinking of," he said.

The tokenization of deposits should also improve the banks' settlement, auditing and funding costs, said Campos Neto.