BofA gets more than $15 billion in deposits after SVB failure

Bloomberg
Mar 15, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST

The inflows offer a first glimpse into the deluge of deposits that made its way to the country’s largest banks as customers fearful of a spreading crisis sought refuge in the firms seen as too big to fail.

People use an automated teller machine (ATM) at a Bank of America bank branch in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, April 12, 2021. Bank of America Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 15. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

Bank of America Corp. mopped up more than $15 billion in new deposits in a matter of days, emerging as one of the big winners after the collapse of three smaller banks dented confidence in the safety of regional lenders.

The money flowing into the second-largest US bank was described by people with direct knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Silicon Valley Bank’s seizure Friday, the biggest US bank failure since the financial crisis, was precipitated by fleeing depositors and sent shock waves across the global financial system.