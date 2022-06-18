Blasts hit Kabul gurdwara as gunmen open fire, casualties feared: Reports

A group of unidentified gunmen stormed a gurdwara in the Afghan capital Kabul on June 18 and opened fire, with reports claiming possible casualties and also a hostage situation.

The president of the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan, Gurnam Singh, confirmed the attack to The Indian Express.

“Gunmen have opened fire in the gurdwara. We are on the other side of the building right now. Some people are suspected to be dead, but details will be clear only when we move inside,” Singh told the newspaper.

He added that there were at least 20-25 persons from the Sikh community inside the gurdwara when the attack took place.

News agency Reuters also reported that a blast occurred in a ''Sikh temple in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday morning'', quoting a gudrwara official. However, it was unclear if there were casualties, it said.

"The Taliban are not allowing us to go inside, we don't know what to do," the temple official told Reuters. Taliban officials have not confirmed the explosion as yet.

"We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

"We heard a huge blast in Kart-e-Parwan neighbourhood at around 6 am local time. The blast was followed by another explosion which occurred about half an hour after the first blast. The whole place has now been sealed off," China's state-run Xinhua news agency quoted an eyewitness as saying.

Security forces have cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure, he said. The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic, the witness said.

Speaking about the attack, Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Vikram Sahney said the gunmen who attacked the Kabul gurdwara are probably from the “Daesh group”, referring to the ISIS, the archrival of the Taliban.

The Taliban fighters had reached the spot and a fight was on, he said. The gurdwara has been damaged and four Sikhs missing, Sahney claimed. Gurdwara Karte Parwan is the central gurdwara of the Sikh community in Kabul.