Big Tech 'fair share' debate set to dominate Barcelona mobile meet

Reuters
Feb 27, 2023 / 06:37 AM IST

More than 80,000 people, including tech executives, innovators, and regulators, are set to descend on this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

A clash between Big Tech and European Union telecoms firms over who will underwrite network infrastructure is set to dominate discussion at the world's largest telecoms conference this week.

EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Thursday launched a 12-week consultation on its "fair share" proposals, under which Big Tech platforms would bear more of the costs of the systems which give them access to consumers.

Representatives from companies including Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Meta (META.O) and Netflix (NFLX.O) are expected to use the conference as a platform to push back against the EU proposals.