Berkshire dumps shares in TSMC, banks; increases Apple stake

Reuters
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST

Berkshire cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, according to a regulatory filing.

Warren Buffett is the third-biggest shareholder in Mitsui and a leading investor in its compatriots Mitsubishi Corp., Itochu Corp., Sumitomo Corp. and Marubeni Corp.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) slashed its stake in Taiwanese contract chip-maker TSMC (2330.TW) as well as in some banks in the fourth quarter, while bolstering its holdings in Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

The announcement comes roughly three months after Berkshire unveiled it bought more than $4.1 billion worth of TSMC stock, which sent its shares soaring.

TSMC depository receipts fell 4% in U.S. after hours trade.