As parliament meets, China keeps would-be protesters at bay

Reuters
Mar 07, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

But when he was trying to board a high-speed train from Hunan province in southern China to Beijing at the end of February, 12 people identifying themselves as police and government employees stopped him, he said.

Jack Zhang, one of the thousands of people who lost access to their savings last year in a rural bank scandal, recently tried to go to Beijing to lodge a complaint with the national public complaints body, ahead of this week’s parliamentary session.

”They created a human wall,” Zhang said.

He left the station and managed to board from a different station, hiding in the train’s bathroom, before being apprehended by eight people and held in a hotel for two days.