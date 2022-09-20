 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple to hike App Store prices in several countries from October

Reuters
Sep 20, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as October 5, Apple said in a blog post.

Apple Inc said prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store will increase in several countries including Japan, Malaysia and all territories that use the euro currency, from next month.

These changes will also reflect new regulations for Apple in Vietnam to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates respectively, the company added.

first published: Sep 20, 2022 09:16 am
