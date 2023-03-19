 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

All UK phones to get emergency alert system to warn of life-threatening events

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

A siren-like alert will be sent to mobile phone users across the UK next month to test a new public warning system over life-threatening events.

Representative image

A siren-like alert will be sent to mobile phone users across the UK next month to test a new public warning system over life-threatening events such as severe weather events, the British government announced on Sunday.

A UK-wide alerts test will take place in the early evening of Sunday, April 23, which will see people receive a test message on their mobile phones.

The government said the new Emergency Alerts will be used very rarely, only being sent where there is an immediate risk to people's lives, so people may not receive an alert for months or even years.

While currently not covered, terror alerts could also be added to the list of potential events that would trigger a notification over time.