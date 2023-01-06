 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
All about ‘Kraken’ - the Covid variant XBB.1.5

Bloomberg
Jan 06, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

Nicknamed the "kraken variant" by some, it surged through the nation and has now been identified in at least 28 other countries, according to the World Health Organization. Is it more dangerous? Does it spread more easily? And how will it affect China’s Covid outbreak?

A healthcare worker prepares a Covid-19 swab test at the Boulder County Fairgrounds testing site in Longmont, Colorado, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The omicron variant now makes up 3% of all sequenced Covid-19 cases in the U.S., rising from less than 0.1% in early December, health officials said, a sign of the rapid spread of the new coronavirus version.

A new Covid variant that was first detected last year has quickly become the dominant strain in the US — and picked up a creepy moniker along the way.

Here are all your questions, answered:

What is the new variant?
XBB.1.5 is a descendant of the omicron XBB subvariant — which is itself a cross between two earlier strains: BA.2.75 and BA.2.10.1.

The original XBB variant has already caused waves of infection in countries including Singapore and India since the WHO first raised concern about it last October.

How fast is XBB.1.5 spreading?

While accounting for just 1% of all Covid cases at the start of December, estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that it surged to become the dominant strain by the end of the month, responsible for about 41% of all infections. In northeastern states, that figure has jumped above 70%.