Alibaba pushes cost cuts as revenue growth remains sluggish

Bloomberg
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:03 AM IST

The online retailer reported net income rose a better-than-anticipated 69% to 46.8 billion yuan ($6.8 billion), but revenue rose just 2.1% to 247.76 billion yuan in the December quarter, slightly ahead of projections. Alibaba’s shares closed down slightly after climbing 6% in early New York trading.

Mascots for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s various platforms on a hording at a shopping mall in Hangzhou, China, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Alibaba is scheduled to release earnings results on Feb. 23. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is pushing aggressive cost-cutting to boost profit as growth in its domestic China market remains anemic, a conservative shift for a tech giant that once spent aggressively to dominate wide swaths of the economy.

The anemic sales growth underscores tricky economic conditions after China abolished Covid restrictions in December. Its core Chinese commerce business slid 1% in the quarter — the third straight decline for the unit that underpins the broader empire. Cloud computing revenue, typically one of the company’s fastest-growing divisions, inched up a disappointing 3% to 20.2 billion yuan.