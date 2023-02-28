GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
Budget 2023
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Photos
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Trends
Weather
LIVE: IMD on 'season's outlook for hot weather in 2023' | Weather forecast for summer
Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) holds a press conference on seasonal outlook for hot weather season (March to May) 2023 and monthly outlook for March 2023 for rainfall and temperature. Watch!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Amazon Summer Sale
#IMD
#summer season
#video
#weather forecast
first published: Feb 28, 2023 05:03 pm