LIVE: IMD on 'season's outlook for hot weather in 2023' | Weather forecast for summer

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

India Meteorological Department (IMD) holds a press conference on seasonal outlook for hot weather season (March to May) 2023 and monthly outlook for March 2023 for rainfall and temperature. Watch!

first published: Feb 28, 2023 05:03 pm