WATCH| Cyber Attacks On The Rise: Do You Need A Cyber Insurance Policy?

The AIIMS ransomware attack has thrown one thing back into the spotlight - the need for CYBERSECURITY, especially since COVID-19 has accelerated the pace of digitisation of systems and information. An individual, a company or an organisation is being cyber-attacked every 11 seconds according to estimates - and we've seen how government Twitter handles and databases are being targeted. As attacks turn more frequent and sophisticated - the approach to cyber-security needs to be proactive, not reactive. Does India need a dedicated cyber safety law? And until then... should YOU invest in a cyber-insurance policy? Watch to find out!