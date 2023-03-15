GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
What Happens When You Switch To The Urus Performante’s “Rally” Mode?
Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
Lamborghini’s new, sharper and lighter take on the bestselling Urus is here. Can the Urus Performante be the new benchmark for super-SUVs?
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Auto
#automobile
#Lamborghini
#SUV
#video
first published: Mar 15, 2023 01:12 pm