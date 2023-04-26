Stock Of The Day I Vijaya Diagnostic I Rising Revenue, Reasonable Valuation, Expansion Mode

The diagnostic sector has undergone significant correction post-pandemic peak. But the most impact was due to the entry of new players either from pharma industry, large industry houses or startups, creating pricing pressure for the incumbents. However, businesses with differentiated business models have been able to tackle the challenge. Further, volume growth opportunity remains strong due to the large untapped unorganised market. It is in this context we look at the leading diagnostic chain from South India - Vijaya Diagnostic centre