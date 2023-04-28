 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock of the Day | Cantabil Retail: Store expansion, product enhancement, online sales focus

Apr 28, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

Cantabil Retail India is aggressively expanding its store network and aims to open stores at robust 16 percent CAGR over next few years. Apart from deepening presence in metro cities; it is expanding in new Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns. It aims to improve the SSSG (same store sales growth) driven by focus on non-men segment viz. women, kids and accessories. Cantabil is introducing new products, opening family stores that serve as one-stop solution and providing attractive marketing schemes to drive SSSG.

first published: Apr 28, 2023 12:25 pm