Mad rush for DLF's luxury housing project Arbour | Aakash Ohri & Ashok Tyagi interview

Real estate company DLF witnessed record-breaking pre-formal launch sales of more than Rs 8,000 crores for its luxury high-rise residences, The Arbour. Moneycontrol was the first to report on DLF's expected revenue for its new luxury project last month And now in an interview with Group Executive Director, Aakash Ohri and Ashok Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer called The Arbour the Pathaan of real estate and they also spilled the beans about DLF's future plans and the impact of SVB collapse on commercial leasing. Watch for more.