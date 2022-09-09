 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Not Just Decade, This Is India's Century,' Says Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal In The US

Moneycontrol News
Sep 09, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal while highlighting India's growth story at the Stanford Graduate School of Business in San Francisco, United States, said, "this is not just India's decade, it's India's century." The union minister said that by 2050, India will be a $30 trillion economy and spoke about how the country is making rapid progress in many areas. He added that 40% of the world's digital transactions are happening in India. Watch this video for excerpts from Piyush Goyal's speech.

