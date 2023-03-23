 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Live: Jerome Powell's speech on outcome of US federal reserve meeting | Interest Rates

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

Fed reserve Chief Jerome Powell announces key decision on rate hikes after a 2-day meeting of the US Federal Reserve. Watch!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Fed meet #Federal Reserve #interest rate #Jerome Powell #US Fed #video
first published: Mar 23, 2023 07:43 am