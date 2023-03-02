GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Commodities LIVE: Rubber prices reach 4-week high; find out why
Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST
Rubber prices reach four-week high, surging 2 percent in one week. Natural rubber production is expected to go down globally. Catch Manisha Gupta live for all the action in the commodities markets!
first published: Mar 2, 2023 01:26 pm