 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Commodities Live: Gas Prices At 21-month Low; Reasons For The Slip?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

US Natural gas prices at a 21-month low. Catch the latest in commodities with Manisha Gupta.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Commodities #video
first published: Jan 27, 2023 12:53 pm