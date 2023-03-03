GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
Budget 2023
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Photos
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Live: Nitin Gadkari at the inaugural session of AP Investors Summit 2023
Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari addresses the Inaugural Session of Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 at AU Engineering College Grounds, Visakhapatnam
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#G20 summit
#Nitin Gadkari
#Union Minister
#video
#Vishakhapatnam
first published: Mar 3, 2023 01:59 pm