Is it a good time to enter Bajaj Finance post Q3 business update? | Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Are Bajaj Finance shares a bargain after Thursday's steep fall, or does the Q3 business update signal more underperformance ahead? Santosh Nair & Digant Haria of GreenEdge Wealth share their thoughts.

