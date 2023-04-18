 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COMMODITIES LIVE : Copper prices at one-month high | Base Metals gain strong by 4.5%

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST

Copper prices at a one-month high. Base metals gain strongly in China's GDP at 4.5%. Tune in live with Manisha Gupta as she updates you on the commodities markets.

