PVR In A New ‘AVATAR’ | Inside PVR’s First ICE Theatre | What is ICE & Is It Better Than IMAX, 4DX?

PVR, in partnership with French exhibitor CGR Cinemas, launched India's first ICE theatre in Delhi. But what is ICE or the Immersive Cinema Experience? The first ICE theatre screens in Delhi-NCR—Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj and PVR Ambience Mall, Gurugram—recorded over 70% occupancy for Avatar 2, the first Hollywood film to release in the country in ICE format. But how much does it cost and how will it affect your viewing experience? Joint MD of PVR Cinemas Sanjeev Bijli answers all your questions