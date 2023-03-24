 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsVideosBusiness

Commodities Live: MF investments with less than 35% equity investment will be deemed as STCG

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Impact on Gold : MF Investment to with less than 35% equity investment to be deemed to be STCG. This will apply to investments made after 1st April 2023. Catch the latest in commodities with Manisha Gupta.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Commodities #Gold #investments #live #metals #Mutual Funds #stockmarketlive #stocks #video
first published: Mar 24, 2023 02:26 pm