4.3
Business
Benefits of AI lie in enterprise use cases, says NASSCOM Chairman Krishnan Ramanujam
Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST
Moneycontrol’s Debangana Ghosh catches up with Krishnan Ramanujam, TCS Global Head and NASSCOM Chairman. Ramanujam speaks on artificial intelligence's (AI) role in IT sector growth and the upcoming trends in FY24. Watch!
TAGS:
#AI
#ChatGPT
#IT
#krishanan ramanujam
#Nasscom
#TCS
first published: Mar 2, 2023 02:46 pm