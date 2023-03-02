 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusiness

Benefits of AI lie in enterprise use cases, says NASSCOM Chairman Krishnan Ramanujam

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

Moneycontrol’s Debangana Ghosh catches up with Krishnan Ramanujam, TCS Global Head and NASSCOM Chairman. Ramanujam speaks on artificial intelligence's (AI) role in IT sector growth and the upcoming trends in FY24. Watch!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AI #ChatGPT #IT #krishanan ramanujam #Nasscom #TCS
first published: Mar 2, 2023 02:46 pm