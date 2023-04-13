World's most expensive sandwich costs Rs 17,500. It has gold flakes and...

A restaurant in New York serves what has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as the most expensive grilled cheese sandwich. It costs $214 which is about Rs 17,500 and has gold flakes as one of its key ingredients. Also, the cheese used in the sandwich retails for about Rs 8,000 a kg.

Meet Serendipity3's "Quintessential Grilled Cheese”.

Usually, the restaurant needs customers to place an order for it 48 hours in advance.

Describing the cheese, CNBC Make It reported that the restaurant used rare caciocavallo podolico cheese. It's expensive because there are only 25,000 cows whose milk is used to make it, and the cows lactate for only two months a year.