 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

World's most expensive sandwich costs Rs 17,500. It has gold flakes and...

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST

When it is ready to be served, the sandwich is cut diagonally and instead of tomato soup, it is served with a South African lobster tomato bisque on the side as a dip.

The cheese used in the sandwich retails for about Rs 8,000 a kg. (Image credit: Serendipity3/Instagram)

A restaurant in New York serves what has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as the most expensive grilled cheese sandwich. It costs $214 which is about Rs 17,500 and has gold flakes as one of its key ingredients. Also, the cheese used in the sandwich retails for about Rs 8,000 a kg.

Meet Serendipity3's "Quintessential Grilled Cheese”.

Usually, the restaurant needs customers to place an order for it 48 hours in advance.

Describing the cheese, CNBC Make It reported that the restaurant used rare caciocavallo podolico cheese. It's expensive because there are only 25,000 cows whose milk is used to make it, and the cows lactate for only two months a year.