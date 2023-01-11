Why 'world's best boss' took employees to luxury trips costing nearly Rs 4 crore

Dubbed the “world’s best boss”, Mark Neilson went viral for his many kind gestures towards his employees. From expensive holidays to fancy gifts, the 35-year-old left no stones unturned to financially support his employees and make their workplace better.

Neilson loves to reward hard work and thus has splurged more than £400,000 (Rs 3.96 crore) to treat his team to luxury holidays. He recently sent 50 people to £82,000 (Rs 81.22 lakh) trip to Iceland, treated dozens of people to a five-star stay in Cancun, Mexico and these perks are completely separate from bonuses.

Last year, he scooped out £62,000 (Rs 61.39 lakh) in cash bonuses to his employees.

Neilson, a senior partner at insurance firm AO, says it will pay off in the long run because his workers will be more motivated and can perform better at work.

“I like to give back and help people realise their goals,” The Sun quoted him as saying.

He continued: "I want people to stay for ten years, not ten months. That helps me. And not just in a monetary sense – it’s incredibly rewarding seeing people build their confidence and grow.”

Neilson recalled he grew up in a poor household in Alaska and had a string of jobs by age 21 to make ends meet. He took to the insurance industry and five years ago, he ditched training to build his own insurance agency within AO. Neilson is happy to give a nice and rewarding atmosphere at work to his employees. “My favourite thing ever is to take people who have never had a shot or never had an opportunity to make money and show them how to. That’s what someone did for me.”

READ MORE