Women’s Day 2023: 5 tech gifts for the special women in your life

Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8. This day is observed to recognise the achievements of women in different fields, to amplify issues that concern women and promote gender equality. International Women’s Day (IWD) has been observed since the early 1900s, which was a time of industrialisation, population growth and rise of radical ideologies. The world has changed drastically since then, with technology having taken over almost every aspect of our lives today. The aim of International Women’s Day 2023 is to address the digital divide that leaves women at a disadvantage. The United Nations is celebrating IWD under the theme ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.’

Technology plays a central role in our lives today. It can make our life easier and more secure. On International Women’s Day 2023, give the women in your life the gift of technology. Here are five tech gifts that you can present to the special women in your life – your wife, daughter, mother, sisters or anyone else you hold in esteem.

Apple Watch SE

A smartwatch can do so much more than telling the time. The Apple Watch, in particular, is a gift of safety and an investment in good health. This device can monitor your heart with heart health notifications and also offers notifications for irregular rhythm and cardio fitness. It can also detect if you have been in a serious car crash and automatically notify emergency contacts.

Price: Starts at Rs 29,900 Kindle e-reader

US House committee clears bill that could lead to a TikTok ban

No better gift than an e-reader for the book lovers in your life. A Kindle is light, portable and can store thousands of books and documents for you. The best part – instant access to the latest novels without having to visit a bookshop or wait in line. Price: Starts at Rs 9,999 Dyson Airwrap If you love a woman who loves her hair, gift her a Dyson Airwrap which pegs itself as the only styler to curl and shape using the Coanda effect, with no extreme heat. This means that hair is protected from the damaging effects of heat styling. Price: Starts at Rs 45,900 Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Is your girlfriend an audiophile? Or does she attend work meetings throughout the day? Whatever the case may be, these Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are the right choice for her. Stylish and truly wireless, these latest gen earbuds by Samsung are a big hit in their segment. Price: Rs 17,999 Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Help your mom capture the important moments of life with an instant camera. This cute and compact camera from Fujifilm comes in a range of colours so you can choose the recipient's favourite. Price: Starts at Rs 3,999

Moneycontrol News