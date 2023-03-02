 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Women’s Day 2023: 5 tech gifts for the special women in your life

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

On International Women’s Day 2023, give the women in your life the gift of technology. Here are five tech gifts that you can present to the special women in your life on March 8.

International Women's Day 2023: Gift ideas for the women in your life

Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8. This day is observed to recognise the achievements of women in different fields, to amplify issues that concern women and promote gender equality. International Women’s Day (IWD) has been observed since the early 1900s, which was a time of industrialisation, population growth and rise of radical ideologies. The world has changed drastically since then, with technology having taken over almost every aspect of our lives today. The aim of International Women’s Day 2023 is to address the digital divide that leaves women at a disadvantage. The United Nations is celebrating IWD under the theme ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.’

Technology plays a central role in our lives today. It can make our life easier and more secure. On International Women’s Day 2023, give the women in your life the gift of technology. Here are five tech gifts that you can present to the special women in your life – your wife, daughter, mother, sisters or anyone else you hold in esteem.

Apple Watch SE

A smartwatch can do so much more than telling the time. The Apple Watch, in particular, is a gift of safety and an investment in good health. This device can monitor your heart with heart health notifications and also offers notifications for irregular rhythm and cardio fitness. It can also detect if you have been in a serious car crash and automatically notify emergency contacts.