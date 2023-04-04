‘Whole of India in my timeline,’ says Tom Holland – the author, not the actor

Tom Holland, the author, wants you to please stop tagging him in posts about Tom Holland, the actor.

Mr Holland – the author, not the actor – has been flooded with tweets from Indians after his more well-known namesake flew down to India for the star-studded launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star was among the several high-profile names who attended the NMACC launch in Mumbai over the weekend. He was accompanied by girlfriend Zendaya. Also at the three-day launch were the likes of Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, Natasha Poonawalla, Anand Mahindra and many more.

Needless to say, the high-profile NMACC launch generated much enthusiasm on social media – and led to several people mistaking the verified Twitter account of author Tom Holland as one belonging to the English star of the same name.

The author of Dominion was forced to issue a clarification after being bombarded with posts about Tom Holland in India. “Please make it stop,” he tweeted in response to a picture of the Spider-Man star posing with Nita Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Zendaya on day two of the NMACC launch.

“It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline!” he added in response to a person who apologised on behalf of all Indians for the hilarious case of mistaken identity.

Sanya Jain