Who was Vikram Kirloskar, the man who brought Toyota to India?

Sanya Jain
Nov 30, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, died of a heart attack on November 29. He was 64. A fourth generation member of the Kirloskar business family, Vikram Kirloskar is remembered as a pioneer of India’s automotive industry. The credit for bringing Toyota’s business to India goes largely to him.

Early life and education

Vikram Kirloskar was born in November 1958. His father Shreekant Kirloskar was the son of SL Kirloskar - the businessman instrumental in the rapid expansion of the Kirloskar Group. Established as the manufacturer of India's first iron plough in 1888, the Kirloskar Group has been a major contributor to India’s growth and industrialisation for decades.

Vikram Kirloskar attended the Lawrence School in Ooty where, in his own words, he “did well” academically. In school, he played badminton and did aero modelling and sculpting to build model airplanes – perhaps an early indication of the career in production engineering and manufacturing he would go on to have.

After school, Kirloskar went on to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, also the alma mater of his grandfather. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from MIT. In a 2017 interview with Bindu Gopal Rao, Kirloskar said his background in engineering helped him when he joined the family business after graduating.

“Kirloskar’s business revolves around engineering and my engineering education at MIT helped me immensely,” said Kirloskar.