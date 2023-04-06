 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who was Bob Lee, Cash App founder stabbed to death?

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

Bob Lee, the creator of tech company Cash App, was stabbed to death in San Francisco on Tuesday. He was 43.

Bob Lee, the founder of tech company Cash App, was stabbed to death in San Francisco on Tuesday. The 43-year-old was found by police at about 2.35 am and rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Lee’s current employer, MobileCoin, and his father Rick Lee both confirmed the news of his death. The reason behind the stabbing is unclear and the police has not yet released details of any possible suspects.

Bob Lee joined MobileCoin in February 2021 as a part-time advisor and early stage investor. In November the same year, he became chief product officer at the cryptocurrency firm. He brought with him years of experience, gained through stints at several companies. Before he joined MobileCoin, Lee was CEO of Present – a position he had held for six years. Lee was also Limited Partner at SV Angel and SignalFire.

He is best remembered as the creator of Cash App – Lee had been the chief technology officer at digital payments company Square in 2013 when it launched Cash App. The mobile payments service was earlier known as Square Cash.