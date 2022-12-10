What's causing congestion at Delhi Airport? Jet Airways CEO, Paytm boss discuss

Massive congestion at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has led to thousands of complaints from inconvenienced passengers. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met airport officials earlier this week in a bid to find a solution – but if social media posts are anything to go by, the problem of congestion is yet to be resolved. Today, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma joined the conversation on what’s causing long delays at Delhi Airport.

Sanjiv Kapoor, in a Twitter post shared this morning, blamed congestion on the onerous tasks passengers are expected to perform while checking in at Delhi Airport, especially at terminal 3. Delhi Airport is the country’s busiest, and T3 is the busiest of its three terminals.

Kapoor said almost half the bags at T3 are sent back for secondary checks, which further slows down the long queues at the airport.

“What I see is security at Delhi T3 has more onerous requirements than other Indian airports, eg all electronics including wires need to be out,” he wrote. “And too many bags - almost half? - sent for secondary checks. This slows things down and clogs up the x-ray belt.”

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, responding to his post, also put the blame on T3’s new X-ray machines.

“T3’s new X-Ray machines have slowed it,” he wrote, listing the four ways in which the X-ray machines at the terminal delay passengers.



Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the busiest as well as the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is discussing with domestic airlines ways to address overall congestion at the Delhi airport, including the possibility of reducing the number of flights operated during peak hours, according to officials.

Senior ministry officials today visited T3 to inspect passenger movements and baggage checkpoints, among other aspects, the officials said. (With inputs from PTI)

Sanya Jain

READ MORE