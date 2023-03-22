 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

What are Earthquake Lights, captured on camera by Delhi residents after tremors?

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Earthquake Lights are often described as luminous spheres, flashes, or streaks of light that appear in the sky, on the ground, or even underwater.

Delhi residents shared videos of what appeared to be earthquake lights after the tremors. (Image: Screengrabs from video @SorabhTiwari13/Twitter)

After sharp jolts rocked Delhi on the night of March 21, earthquake lights, a rare phenomenon was witnessed by people who shared videos of it on social media. Earthquake lights, also known as earthquake-induced electromagnetic emissions, are a mysterious and rare phenomenon that occur during or before an earthquake.

Delhi and neighbouring areas' residents witnessed the phenomenon after a late night 6.6 quake, with its epicenter in Afghanistan, sent people rushing out of their homes.

The tremors lasted over a minute and made fans and chandeliers swing rapidly putting people in panic mode.

After the tremors subsided, earthquake lights appeared in the sky. What are Earthquake Lights?

Earthquake Lights are often described as luminous spheres, flashes, or streaks of light that appear in the sky, on the ground, or even underwater. Despite being documented for centuries; scientists still don't fully understand the causes of these enigmatic lights.