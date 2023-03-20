 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heatwave wrap: Unseasonal rains damage rabi crops, wet spell predicted across India

Mar 20, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

Unseasonal rainfall and hail were reported in several parts of Maharashtra last week, damaging rabi crops at a time worries about a possible food inflation mount.

Amid concerns about a scorching summer, Delhiites woke up to pleasant weather today with the minimum temperature settling at 17.4 degrees Celsius. The weather department forecast thunderstorms, hailstorms and light rain with winds gusting up to 30-40 Kmph at isolated places in Delhi. Meanwhile, unseasonal rainfall and hail were reported in several parts of Maharashtra last week, damaging rabi crops at a time worries about a possible food inflation mount.

Hotter than normal summer

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recently reiterated that Indians should expect a hotter-than-normal summer this year also and that temperatures may shoot two to three degrees above normal in several parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains and eastern India.

While some parts of India are being cautioned about a probable heatwave in the coming months, the Met Department in its latest forecast has said there are chances of a significant reduction in rainfall, thunderstorm, and hailstorm activity over northwest and east India from March 21. The weather officials said there would be “widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Northeast India during 20th to 22nd March, 2023”.