Heatwave wrap: Unseasonal rains damage rabi crops, wet spell predicted across India

Amid concerns about a scorching summer, Delhiites woke up to pleasant weather today with the minimum temperature settling at 17.4 degrees Celsius. The weather department forecast thunderstorms, hailstorms and light rain with winds gusting up to 30-40 Kmph at isolated places in Delhi. Meanwhile, unseasonal rainfall and hail were reported in several parts of Maharashtra last week, damaging rabi crops at a time worries about a possible food inflation mount.

Hotter than normal summer

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recently reiterated that Indians should expect a hotter-than-normal summer this year also and that temperatures may shoot two to three degrees above normal in several parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains and eastern India.

While some parts of India are being cautioned about a probable heatwave in the coming months, the Met Department in its latest forecast has said there are chances of a significant reduction in rainfall, thunderstorm, and hailstorm activity over northwest and east India from March 21. The weather officials said there would be “widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Northeast India during 20th to 22nd March, 2023”.

Unseasonal rainfall and hail Hailstorm and rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla and Sirmaur districts. A yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorm at isolated places in low and mid hills has been issued by the weather office for March 24. The MeT office has forecast a wet spell in the region till March 26.

As per IMD, many other parts of the country too received unseasonal rains and hail in the last few days due to western disturbances. The Centre has informed that there has been some damage to the rabi (winter) crops including wheat due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm brought about by western disturbance. Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary has asserted that the central government will provide compensation under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) if the state governments submit a report after assessing the extent of the damage. Isolated thunderstorm, lightening, squall, and hailstorm are expected over west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and east Rajasthan on March 20; and over Uttarakhand on March 21, it said in its daily forecast. Heatwave preparations The National Action Plan on Heat Related Illness (NAP-HRI) released by the ministry in July 2021 outlines the challenges posed by heat wave, heat-related illnesses, and their management from primary to tertiary level. Aside from reviewing that, the Union Health Secretary has advised all states to review health facility preparedness in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS, and drinking water. Meanwhile, the Power Secretary has emphasised the need to complete all maintenance activities in power plants by March 2023. Punjab and Rajasthan have been requested to augment the production of coal by captive power plants.

