Heatwave warning: As India swelters, what’s IMD, govt saying about impending mercury rise

Curated by : Jagyaseni Biswas
Mar 01, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST

The Met Department has cautioned that most parts of the country might experience above-normal temperatures, although, the southern peninsula and parts of Maharashtra are likely to escape the brunt of the harsh weather conditions.

India experienced its warmest February this year since 1877, the Indian Meteorological Department informed. (Representative Image. Source: Reuters)

India is likely to experience heat waves between March and May, especially in the key wheat producing central and northern states, the weather office has said. “Enhanced probability of occurrence of heat wave during March to May season is likely over many regions of Central and adjoining Northwest India,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

India experienced its warmest February this year since 1877, the Indian Meteorological Department informed, as average maximum temperatures touched 29.54 degrees Celsius at several places. Experts are linking it to global warming and other factors that affect weather conditions, such as the El Nino effect.

The Met Department has cautioned that most parts of the country might experience above-normal temperatures, although, the southern peninsula and parts of Maharashtra are likely to escape the brunt of the harsh weather conditions.

