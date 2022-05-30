GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Trends
Weather
What does an early onset of monsoon mean? How will it impact food prices & power crisis?
Moneycontrol News
May 30, 2022 / 06:44 PM IST
Monsoon reaches early in Kerala, three days ahead of its scheduled date. What is a monsoon onset and how does an early onset impact food prices and power crisis? Manisha Gupta explains.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Indian monsoons
#Manisha Gupta
#video
#Weather
first published: May 30, 2022 06:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.