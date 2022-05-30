 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What does an early onset of monsoon mean? How will it impact food prices & power crisis?

May 30, 2022 / 06:44 PM IST

Monsoon reaches early in Kerala, three days ahead of its scheduled date. What is a monsoon onset and how does an early onset impact food prices and power crisis? Manisha Gupta explains.

