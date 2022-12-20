Watch: Women clean 11th-floor windows without safety harnesses. Internet is shocked

Two women in China have been filmed cleaning windows outside an 11th-floor flat without safety harnesses. The now-viral video has shocked social media users and renewed debate on workplace safety as deaths from falls are common in China.

The clip was recorded by an unidentified neighbour in an opposite building in Songyuan. It shows the women standing on a windowsill and cleaning the window without any safety equipment, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

“They are not even equipped with any safety harnesses. They are too audacious!” the neighbour can be heard saying in the video, the publication stated.

Such incidents appear to be common across different countries as a woman in Ghaziabad was recently filmed cleaning her home’s window panes while dangling from the fourth-floor balcony railing.

Another woman in Eastern Europe's Moldova was caught on camera balancing on a ledge five storeys high to clean her windows. The clip, recorded by a neighbour, showed that the woman had no safety equipment on and was balancing herself by using one hand to grip onto the frame of the middle-panelled window, while using the other hand to clean.

In Russia, a woman was spotted standing on a ledge 12 floors up to wash her windows from the outside. One of the people filming even asked why the woman was "taking so long" to clean it, commenting that it must be a "tough stain to remove", the Daily Mail reported.

