Watch | M2P Fintech founders wear veshti at global event: ‘Want to build company rooted in culture’

Brothers Madhusudanan Rangarajan and Prabhu Rangarajan, the founders of M2P Fintech, proudly sported "veshtis" -- traditional Tamil attire -- at a global conference held in Mumbai.

Moneycontrol interviewed them on Wednesday, at the Global Fintech Fest.

Asked about their attire choice, Madhusudanan said: "We want to build a company rooted in culture and this is the manifestation of that."

He also spoke to Moneycontrol about an aspiration "to do business on our terms".

"If you are saying that India is going to be the next Fintech factory for the world, it is in our interest to take our culture as well with it," Madhusudanan said.

He added that a lesson he learnt with experience was that "cultural aspect and business" go hand in hand.

Madhusudanan's brother backed him, saying they wore traditional attire to office as well.

"If you can wear traditional attire at a wedding, why not to the office?" Prabhu told Moneycontrol.

The brothers' look did not go unnoticed at the Global Fintech Fest. Prabhu said many people sought to know what their attire was called.

M2P Fintech, founded in 2014, provides API infrastructure capabilities to banks, fintech, and consumer internet companies across Asia. Its customers include ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Federal Bank as well as fintechs such OneCard, Slice, Kodo, Open and Razorpay.

Earlier this year, M2P Fintech raised $56 million in a Series C1 round, which pushed its value to $600 million, up from the $335 million in October, 2021.

In September this year, M2P Fintech also announced that it will start providing end-to-end lending interface for its customers.