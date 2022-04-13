Watch: Imran Khan supporters, Pak politicians caught brawling in hotel. Video is viral

A fight broke out between a worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PTI dissident Noor Alam Khan at a private hotel in Islamabad on Tuesday, allegedly over the latter socialising with members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Local news channel Geo TV reported that Noor Alam Khan was having iftar at the hotel with some leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party when the incident occurred. The group included PPP leaders like Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Faisal Karim Kundi.

The brawl started when the elderly PTI worker, on spotting Khan at the hotel, reportedly called him a ‘turncoat’ and abused him. It escalated when Kundi threw the contents of a glass at the PTI worker, who responded in kind by throwing something back at him. Khokhar then closed in on the man and punched him, while Khan too joined the scuffle.

Footage of the fight has gone viral on social media.

According to The Express Tribune, Noor Alam Khan has approached the Secretariat Police Station in Islamabad to launcg a case against the unidentified citizen.

He said that the elderly man started swearing at him while he was having dinner with PPP leaders at a private hotel. On being told to stop using foul language, Khan claims, the man attacked him and threw a bottle at him. Khan has demanded that the police take legal action against the man.

Workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf have been protesting against the installation of ‘imported government’ at Centre, even as PPP supporters celebrate their success in the no-trust vote against Imran Khan.