Watch: Disgruntled employee destroys building with digger after getting fired

A man destroyed buildings at a marina using an excavator, apparently after getting fired from his job. His extraordinary revenge was captured on camera by a shocked bystander before cops arrived to put a stop to his destruction, reports The Mirror.

Footage shows the disgruntled former employee tearing through a building at Pride of Rosseau Marina in the Muskoka Lakes area of Ontario, Canada using a digger.

Ontario Provincial Police said the 59-year-old man was charged with “mischief” after the July 21 incident.

Police refused to reveal the name of the accused or whether there was a workplace revenge motive to his actions, although local news outlets reported that he was a former employee of the marina he destroyed.

“We would never release anyone’s employment record,” said policeman Gosia Puzio to the Toronto Sun. “In this case, it’s not relevant.”

Another marina operator in the area, Geordie Newlands, also said that more than one building had been destroyed by the man’s unfathomable rampage, and that the cost to repair the damage would run into “millions”.

The marina where the incident took place is located between three of Muskoka’s biggest lakes - Rosseau, Muskoka and Joseph. The area is popular with wealthy tourists and home to expensive properties and boats, although the pandemic has put a strain on tourism and led to layoffs within local boating companies.

“Luckily nobody got hurt, which is a good thing,” said Newlands, the owner of SWS Muskoka. “It was almost surreal what happened. For something like that to happen… it’s like fiction.”

The accused was charged with mischief over $5,000 and will appear before the court at a later date.