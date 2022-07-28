Watch: British MP Jeremy Corbyn's Bhangra at Pakistani wedding

British MP Jeremy Corbyn recently attended a Pakistani wedding, where he was asked to join some other guests on the dance floor.

Videos on social media showed the 73-year-old politician trying to follow the steps of a man doing Bhangra as the "dhol" played in the background.

At one point, he was hoisted on the shoulders of two wedding guests.

Corbyn was a special guest at the wedding in Coventry, the Lancashire Telegraph newspaper reported.

Tayab Naveed, whose cousin's wedding it was, said he met Corbyn on his way to the venue and told him that he had to dance with the other guests

“As anyone who knows when you attend an Asian wedding there can be a bit of traffic outside," Naveed told the newspaper. “As we were approaching I got out to do some traffic marshalling and help out a little. As I was doing this I saw Jeremy Corbyn in one of the cars."

“I went up to him to say ‘Hello’ and then got chatting to him. He shook my hand and then I told him he had to dance with me when he arrives," Naveed added.

Corbyn agreed, telling Naveed that he will have to take the lead.

He clearly kept his word. Naveed said the MP could surely refine his Bhangra moves but was "brilliant" at the wedding.

He described the Labour Party MP as a "real man of the people". "Everyone was overjoyed that he was just so relaxed to be around," Naveed told the Lancashire Telegraph.

The man said many people were calling him to tell him they loved videos of Corbyn's Bhangra performance.

"I mean, I did get JC (Jeremy Corbyn) to dance and show off his Punjabi moves!" he added.