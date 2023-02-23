Vivek Ramaswamy's parents on his US presidential ambition: 'Since 2nd grade'

Vadakkencherry in Kerala’s Palakkad district is beaming with pride as one of its children is on the verge of making it big in American public life. Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American entrepreneur who announced his 2024 US presidential election bid, has roots in this small town.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ramaswamy, 37, is the son of Indian immigrants - his father a General Electric engineer and his mother a geriatric psychiatrist. His parents migrated to the United States over 40 years ago.

“Ours is a regular family. Vivek has been an ambitious boy since his childhood. Both he and his younger brother have had an interest in Indian culture,” his father, VG Ramaswamy, told News18 Malayalam.

“His honesty and integrity are the biggest reasons for his success as a businessman. It’s something my father taught everyone.”

Moneycontrol News