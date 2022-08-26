Viral: An old video of Bill Gates dancing at Windows 95 launch

An old video of Bill Gates at the launch of Windows 95 in the year 1995 is once again going viral online. The video has surfaced online several times in the past – each time delighting viewers. This time, it has racked up over 55,000 upvotes on Reddit, where it was posted yesterday – a day after the anniversary of the launch on August 24, 1995.

The video was taken when Microsoft launched its new operating system Windows 95. The invite-only event saw hundreds of guests and journalists converge at the small Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, per several news reports.

During the event, Microsoft co-founder and CEO Bill Gates took the stage and broke out into a celebratory dance along with several other top Microsoft executives like Steve Ballmer.



“There are dudes who know they are about to go from rich to mega rich,” joked one person in the comments section of the video.

“Man, not a lot of people in this thread remember life before the start button and Plug and Play. Windows 95 was worth the party,” another said.

According to the Independent, Windows 95 launched several new features like the Start button, the task bar and support for longer file names.

It also added considerably to Gates’ already considerable wealth. He is today worth a whopping 113 billion and has spoken of his intention to exit the world’s richest list. In a blog post this July, the billionaire philanthropist said he intended to give all his wealth, other than what he spent on himself and his family, to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.